Chelsea Transfer Talk: Jorginho, Bernadeschi, Coutinho

Chelsea FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Chelsea XI and our optimal Chelsea XI, a team with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Blues related rumor mill, starting with two stories from the London Evening Standard covering Jorginho. The midfield maestro, a favorite of Maurizio Sarri, moved from Napoli to Chelsea with his boss.
He didn’t move with Sarri to Juventus, but the manager is reportedly trying very hard to reunite with his coach on the pitch.
In their article, the Standard cites an Italian report that claims Juve would potentially send Federico Bernadeschi the other way, in order to drive down cost for Jorginho.
Not sure Stamford Bridge would really go for that though, as Bernadeschi hasn’t really accomplished a whole lot since he moved over from Fiorentina, for a hefty transfer fee, in 2017.
And finally, we stick with the player who hasn’t lived up to his hefty transfer fee in FC Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho. The ex-Liverpool winger is currently on loan with Bayern Munich, and he’s been linked with Chelsea here and there this spring.
Chelsea’s top winger target is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who’s also the #1 priority, at any position, for Manchester United. With Chelsea believing that United are winning the race to sign Sancho, Chelsea are willing to look at Coutinho as the fallback option.
That’s according to ESPN. Obviously a lot is going to happen with the Sancho to United deal, if/when it happens and the transfer dominoes that will fall afterward.
