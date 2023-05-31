The off-season is officially here for Chelsea and that means it’s time to talk transfers. Most Blues supporters have been wanting to shift into this mode for a long time already. The Mauricio Pochettino makeover is about to get underway, and apparently, Joao Felix will not be a part of the plan.

At least according to Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo.

“The truth is that I can’t tell you the plan with Joao,” Cerezo told reporters today.

“The news that we received yesterday is that the new manager doesn’t count on him at Chelsea. We don’t have anything planned, Joao is an Atletico player for now.”

Felix moved over in January, on a six month loan deal that was part of the southwest London club’s exceedingly ambitious winter transfer window spending spree.

The 23-year-old Portugese international is contracted to the La Liga side until 2027. There had been talk of a potential stay beyond this half-season, but that hinged on the Blues earning Champions League football for next season.

And as you know, they couldn’t even finish on the first page of the standings.

Joao Felix, who cost Chelsea 11m GBP in loan fees, appears to be the first player of the summer clear out, one that is expected to be massive in nature. He scored in four times in 16 Premier League appearances, which is impressive, given how Chelsea is where the careers of forwards go to die.

