Joao Felix Set for Chelsea Medical, Ahead of Loan Move

Chelsea FC are really making moves this silly season, as they’re now moving closer to their fourth acquisition of the January transfer window. Joao Felix is heading from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea on loan, according to various reports.

ESPN FC reports that the Portugal international has been greenlighted for his Chelsea medical, ahead of a loan deal that would be for an initial loan fee in the region of €11 million.

Joao Felix has been granted permission by Atletico Madrid to undergo a medical in London as his loan move to Chelsea nears completion, sources have told ESPN ? pic.twitter.com/nn3m3f6vBo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2023

Felix had been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal, but given Chelsea’s problems scoring this season, especially so under Graham Potter, Stamford Bridge seems to be the better fit.

The Blues are in the midst of a deep injury crisis, with 10 first team players currently on the injured list.

Felix brings versatility, because he can slot in at any of the attacking midfield roles, and play up top, in a central role, if needs be. Atleti are already moving on to finding potential Joao Felix replacements.

See the tweet below:

Atlético Madrid have asked Barcelona for Memphis Depay. Negotiations will take place this week as direct contact has been scheduled to make the first proposal. ???? #FCB Atléti have Depay in the list as one of possible replacements for João Félix. pic.twitter.com/1TBifDhpqB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

The forward will be become the fourth player that Chelsea have acquired this month, after: Benoit Badiashile (Monaco, for $39 million), David Datro Fofana (Molde for $13 million) and Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama for $22 million).

The southwest London club has been busy in this window, because they have to be. All the injuries have really taken a toll on their depth, and they simply just need bodies right now. Up next for the Blues is a rescheduled league fixture at Fulham. (Preview material here and here)

The Joao Felix transfer narrative has had a domino effect on other potential deals too, including United’s pursuit of a loan deal for Wout Weghorst.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

