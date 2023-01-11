Joao Felix, 24, has officially re-signed with Atletico Madrid, and completed his season long loan move to Chelsea. According to various reports, the deal includes a loan fee that is in the neighborhood of £11 million. The forward and Portugese international said to Chelsea’s in-house media: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said the following at a Wednesday news conference ahead of the Blues southwest London derby at Fulham tomorrow:

‘I want to play with happiness’ – Joao Felix. ? pic.twitter.com/oIlOnbmvVt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

“He is a quality player. He can make a difference in the final third of the pitch. Young, but has obviously still had a lot of really good experience so he is just a quality player who gives everybody a lift.

“It’s not for me speculate on [why it didn’t work out for him at Atletico]. Sometimes these things happen in football but for us it is about [him being] a good age, a fantastic player and his qualities playing as a second striker in between the lines, making something happen in the final third. So we are looking forward to working with him.”

Chelsea at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thur Jan 12, 8pm Craven Cottage

Result Probability: Fulham FC win 29% Draw 27% Chelsea win 44%

Chelsea Team News: go here

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Joao Felix, who perfectly fills a need at Stamford Bridge, as they have major issues scoring goals, becomes the fourth player acquired by Chelsea this month. He joins: Benoit Badiashile (Monaco, for $39 million), David Datro Fofana (Molde for $13 million) and Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama for $22 million). For more analysis on this transaction, go here.

Atletico also released a statement today, confirming the player’s contract extension by an additional season. He’ll now stay with the La Liga giant until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

“From Atletico de Madrid we wish Joao Felix every success in this new professional stage,” The club statement from Atleti reads.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories