The Jamie Gittens to Chelsea FC deal is now signed, finalized and officially announced. The English forward/winger signs a seven year deal with his new club on a transfer fee worth up to €65 million (£48.5m, $76.1m) according to various reports. Gittens, 20, moves over from Borussia Dortmund to become the fourth attacking player joining the southwest London club this summer.

Youngster Estêvão Willian arrived the Club World Cup, with Liam Delap coming over from Ipswich Town and João Pedro having arrived from Brighton.

“It feels great,” reads a club statement attributed to Gittens. “It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea. I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Adding Gittens to the fold just only increases the competitiveness for playing time in the Chelsea final third. And this over-crowded attacking third should lead to some more transfer deals- Christopher Nkunku is certainly on the trading block, if they can find a buyer.

Also, Noni Madueke is reportedly wanted by Arsenal.

Jaime Gittens and Chelsea have advanced to the Club World Cup semifinals– they’ll take on Fluminese on Tuesday.

