So who is going to be the second summer signing for Chelsea FC this transfer window after Liam Delap? Most likely not Jamie Gittens, as we have a massive gap between the two parties on valuation right now. Chelsea, according to Sky Sports, bid €35m for Gittens, but Borussia Dortmund said no.

The German giants are reportedly asking for about €50-60m (£42-50m) for the 20-year-old Englishman.

It’s looking more likely that the next signing will be AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. However, Jamie Gittens has reached agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, so he obviously wants this move to happen. And Gittens wants to join up before the Club World Cup begins in America.

Obviously it would take a lot more negotiation and compromise for that to happen. These compromises would have to be reached soon in order to get the England U21 winger on the roster in time.

With a winger potentially leaving BVB for Chelsea, well you know what might turn out to be a transfer transaction that follows this one?

Yes, Jadon Sancho is already been linked with a third stint at Dortmund. And hey, why not?

Signal Iduna Park is where his career peaked. Sancho has already left Chelsea, becoming an official member of Manchester United again.

Obviously, he won’t be staying, so he needs to find a new team somewhere.

