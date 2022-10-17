Back on Sept. 7, when Chelsea FC sacked manager Thomas Tuchel, it seems ridiculous, the notion that the Blues might win something of import this season. And obviously it’s a long season, and we’ll see what happens, but new boss Graham Potter has indeed righted the ship at Stamford Bridge.

You could call it the “new manager bounce,” as the Blues will be, at the very least, top four contenders this season. Up next, in this season of extreme fixture congestion created by having the World Cup at the wrong time, is a London derby at Brentford FC, a side that is pleasantly surprising this season.

Chelsea vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 7:30pm, Gtech Community Stadium

PL Position: Chelsea 19 pts, 4th Brentford FC 13 pts, 9th

PL Form: Chelsea WWWWL Brentford FC WLDLW

Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 58% Brentford FC win 19% Draw 23%

Chelsea Team News

The Blues will be without some key players until that World Cup, which means that we won’t see them feature on the club level until Boxing Day, or perhaps even 2023. In case you missed it, it was revealed that defender supreme Reece James will spend the next eight weeks, or more, on the shelf due to the knee injury he suffered against AC Milan last week.

Wesley Fofana (knee) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) join James as long-term injury absentees. Meanwhile Hakim Ziyech is a doubt here as he recovers from an unspecified illness and Thiago Silva faces a last minute fitness test, after having exited the win at Villa Park, on the weekend, early. The Brazilian is dealing with a minor thigh issue.

