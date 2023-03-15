In beating Leicester City last weekend, 3-1, Chelsea achieved their first road league victory of 2023. The Blues’ last W away from home came in the form of a 2-0 triumph at Aston Villa back in October, breaking a streak of eight Premier League away matches without a victory (D4 L4).

With that result, plus winning the UCL tie against Borussia Dortmund, perhaps this is a turning point for manager Graham Potter? Heading into the weekend home fixture against Everton, he’ll be boosted by the return of three key players to full training: Reece James, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Everton at Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sat March 18, 5:30 pm Stamford Bridge

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 66% Draw 21% Everton 13%

PL Standing : Everton 15th, 25 pts Chelsea 10th, 37 pts

PL Form Everton WDLLW Chelsea WWLLD

Chelsea Team News

According to a report from Football London, Reece James returned to full first team training today, after missing out last weekend. The England right back has missed a lot of time this season, 16 games with Chelsea, and the entire World Cup. He’s battle re-occurring knee problems, a hamstring issue and illness. No wonder he has has told the media that this season is possibly the toughest of his career. He’s had a lot to deal with in 2022-23.

Elsewhere midfield maestro N’Golo Kante is being brought along slowly, eased back into action, after having returned to full training over a week ago.

Additionally, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (although to be fair, he barely has a role on the team these days, and he’s likely leaving in the summer) have also returned to training while former No. 1 goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, a very long term injury absentee, is understood to be making good progress now as he recovers from a fractured finger.

