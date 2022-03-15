Chelsea FC Team News vs Lille (UCL): Azpilicueta, James, Hudson-Odoi

With all things Chelsea FC right now, the financial situation engulfs and overshadows everything else. The United Kingdom national government is hitting their owner, multi-billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, with sanctioning and all the adverse effects run downhill from there.

Questions abound, but the Blues will still head to Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq on Wednesday as 1.) European Cup holders and 2.) almost certain to love on to the quarterfinals. Let’s the preview the trip across the Channel to take on Lille Wednesday night

Chelsea versus Lille UCL Knockout Round FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Feb 22, 8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Chelsea leads 2-0 on aggregate

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: go here

Cesar Azpilicueta Feature Story: go here

Series History: Chelsea wins 3 Draws 0 Lille wins 0

Result Probability: Chelsea win 51% Draw 26% Lille win 23%

Blues Team News

Wingback/defender Reece James is the big fitness question mark for Chelsea after he suffered up a new muscle injury this past week. James has had an injury riddled season to say the least. Ben Chilwell (knee) is almost certainly not returning this season. Meanwhile both of Cesar Azpilicueta (unspecified illness, he’s also missed a significant amount of time this season) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (foot issue) are doubts for this one.

