Chelsea Team News vs Aston Villa: James, Broja, Badiashile, Lavia

Chelsea remain without a long list of players, due to the club’s total injury crisis. Let’s run through the whole, nine names long gamut again: Reece James (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee)

There is hope that Broja and Badiashile could be nearing a return soon, and that some of the other names on that list could join them, sometime in October, possibly. At least that is the optimistic view.

Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24, 2pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Full Fitness/Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 14th, 5 pts, DLWLD Aston Villa 7th, 9 pts, WLWWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 51% Draw 25% Aston Villa 24%

Team News for Both Sides

.Although you definitely won’t be seeing Fofana, Lavia and Nkunku any time soon- that much is certain. Shifting gears from the hosts to this weekend’s visitors to Stamford Bridge,

Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings remain out for the season with torn Anterior Cruciate Ligaments. Diego Carlos (undisclosed issue) Timothy Iroegbunam (other, unspecified problem) are understood to most likely be missing out here as well. However, there is better news, with hopes of Alex Moreno (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Bertrand Traore (knock) all potentially coming into the side and playing some part here.

We’ll have to see what happens when Villa takes on Legia Warszawa in UEFA Europa League Conference play. If there any changes to the squad fitness situation, after the conclusion of that UECL clash, we’ll update that here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories