Chelsea FC hosts Manchester United on Friday night, and naturally, Jadon Sancho is a top storyline. This is so despite the fact that the English winger is ineligible to play, because loanees are not permitted to face their parent clubs. Across all competitions, Sancho has four goals and ten assists this season, which although not Earth-shattering by any means, is certainly better than how he’s performed at Manchester United lately. Jadon Sancho was a big expensive flop for United, and sadly, he’s not alone.

United have thrown a lot money, which has turned out to be very bad money, at forwards in recent years.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Friday May 16, 8:15 BST, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Chelsea FC Previews: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 63 pts Manchester United 16th, 39 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 11% Draw 17% Chelsea FC win 71%

Blues Team News

After loan moves (back) at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, Jadon Sancho will be on the move again this summer, and he’s already been linked to Galatasaray and Bayer Leverkusen, among others. Sancho is just one of several Chelsea attackers who will miss out here. Nicolas Jackson was red-carded in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle, and therefore his 2024-25 season is now done.

Youngster Marc Guiu is a doubt due to a thigh injury, but maybe he’ll push through the pain and play. Another striker, Christopher Nkunku, remains sidelined, due to injury. And of course, winger/attacking midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended due to his testing positive for banned substances.

So the depth chart in the final third is very shallow right now. And beyond that, Omari Kellyman and Wesley Fofana remain out with season ending injuries.

