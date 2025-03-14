Chelsea FC emerged unscathed from injury in their 1-0 win at home over FC Copenhagen earlier tonight. That means the injury updates provided by manager Enzo Maresca yesterday still hold true as we head into the Arsenal game on Sunday.

‘The only one still injured is Malo Gusto,” Maresca said on Wednesday.

Chelsea at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 1.30 p.m. BST, Sunday, March 16

Location, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 22% Draw 25% Arsenal 53%

Premier League Standings Chelsea 4th, 49 pts Arsenal 2nd, 55 pts

Chelsea FC Team News at Arsenal

“He will be back probably after the international break. Him and Noni [Madueke]. Before the international break we have two games, and finally, [the] break where we can recover the players and go for the last sprint.”

Meanwhile Cole Palmer, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku all came back into the squad on Thursday, and featured off the bench. Palmer came dangerously close to ending his scoring drought.

“Cole, Reece, and Christopher [Nkunku], today was their first session,” Maresca added.

“Yesterday, they were not here, and two days ago, they rested.

“The reason why is because all of them had some problems, but today they were all back and better.”

Look for the trio to play larger role in the London derby this weekend.

