Just in time for the UEFA Europa Conference League final, the striker selection crisis is over for Chelsea FC. Nicolas Jackson was suspended yesterday, as the win over Nottingham Forest was a Premier League match. However, he’s eligible to feature in UEFA competition, and should play in this one. Christopher Nkunku is finally match fit and so he’ll be hoping to make the final matchday squad of the campaign. Marc Guiu returned to the bench against Forest, so he could be in the mix here too.

Conference League Final FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Real Betis

Kick-off: 8pm UK/3pm ET, Wednesday May 28th, Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA) TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Blues Team News

In other words, Blues boss Enzo Maresca now has options up top again. It will be interesting to see if both Nkunku and Jackson are in the fOn option he does not have, in the middle of the park, is Romeo Lavia. The oft-injured midfielder is fully fit, but he was not registered for Conference League, so he’ll have to spectate here.

Elsewhere Aaron Anselmino, Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman all remain sidelined, due to hamstring injuries.

And of course Mykhaylo Mudryk remains on suspension due to his having tested positive for a banned substance.

