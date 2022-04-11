Believe it or not, we are in the last five stretch of matches for the 2021/22 Champions League campaign. One of the Hollywood fixtures in the quarter-final draw is without a doubt Real Madrid taking on Chelsea. This Tuesday night we will see the second leg clash between these two giants of football.
Los Merengues take a vital advantage into the second leg after veteran French striker Karim Benzema scored a hattrick in London, giving Madrid a 3-1 advantage heading into this one.
Real Madrid will feel confident about progressing, and with good reason too. The Spaniards have won 9 of their last ten UCL knockout round fixtures when they have won the first leg.
Add that to the fact that no English team has ever won whilst playing away to Real Madrid in the Champions League by more than a goal, and the Madridistas have every right to be confident.
Interestingly this will be Chelsea’s first-ever competitive game at the cathedral of football known as the Santiago Bernabeu. Although they played Madrid in the semi-finals of last year’s competition, that fixture was held at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
Let’s take a look at the team news for Madrid heading into this one.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWLLW) Real Madrid (WWLWW)
What are the 90 Minute Result Probabilities? Chelsea 32%, Real Madrid 40%, Draw 28%
Team News
The first bit of team news we will touch on is the status of Brazilian center half Eder Militao. If only he had read this review last week he would have known not to get booked against Chelsea in the first leg. Alas, he did not read it and he did get booked. That means he will serve an automatic one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.
In other injury news, forgotten man Isco was back in training following Madrid’s victory over Getafe in La Liga. The midfielder had been out following an adductor injury.
In all honesty, it is highly unlikely that Isco will play, regardless of his fitness status.
Finally, there are the two injury-struck players I touched on in my first leg preview. Neither Luka Jovic nor Eden Hazard is expected to play any part in this second-leg clash at the Bernabeu. Luka Jovic remains out with an ankle injury that has seen him miss a whole host of fixtures recently.
Likewise, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard remains unavailable for selection as he recovers from surgery on his right leg.
It seems all the heavy lifting was done in the first leg of this Champions League tie. Even a narrow loss would see the home side confirm a semi-final birth.
