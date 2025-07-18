Chelsea FC formally announced their list of 2025-26 scholars today, and the list includes some notable names. Or at least offspring of notable names, Isago Silva, the son of Blues legend and Champions League winner, Thiago Silva. The scholars list is composed of 16 academy players that were issued new contracts/had their contracts renewed, and will play a part for the Chelsea U18s this upcoming season.

In addition to Silva the Younger, the list includes Mathis Eboue, the son of Emmanuel Eboue, Arsenal forward and overall club legend.

💙🇧🇷 Thiago Silva’s son Isago signed as first-year scholars with Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. pic.twitter.com/nhGuQtXBcB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2025

Isago Silva plays center back, just like his dad. His younger brother, Iago, is also a member of the Chelsea academy. As for Eboue, he joined from Watford in January, but couldn’t officially become a part of the club until he reached age 16.

One name to watch on the Scholars list is Reggie Walsh, considered to be, by most observers, the top overall prospect on the list.

Chelsea are now on holiday for a couple weeks, having claimed the Club World Cup title. However, their trophy is only a replica, due to some Donald Trump nonsense. As if they didn’t have enough Trumpy nonsense already during the trophy list ceremony.

