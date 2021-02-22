Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Team News: Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Silva

The main storyline in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Southampton FC yesterday was manager Thomas Tuchel abruptly benching winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. After the match, the gaffer called out the player, for his attitude and body language, and this drew a lot of criticism from pundits all over the football world.
It was controversial to say the least, but Tuchel said this was a tactical decision, and he’s hinted at the prospect of CHO actually starting in the first team when the Blues take on Atletico Madrid at the neutral site of Bucharest, Romania for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kickoff: Tues Feb 23, 8pm, National Arena, Bucharest
Series History: Chelsea wins 2, Draws 3, Atletico Madrid wins 2
Key Stat: Both sides have scored exactly 11 goals in the totality of this series
Team News for Both Sides
“It is not a big thing at all for me,” Tuchel told the club website regarding the decision to sub out Hudson-Odoi.
“I have spoken to Callum, and I’ve spoken to the whole group. Sometimes, these things happen in football and it was just my decision. Maybe I was being harsh on him because he was on my side of the pitch and I was up close to him, but I did not feel that he was really into the game.
“I didn’t think he was totally sharp and that is why I took a hard decision on him. But that decision was in the moment and for that day only. For me, this is absolutely not a big thing and only becomes one if people want to talk about it.
“Callum has been fantastic for me so far and it’s on him to show me that every game and every day in training. I want him to show me that he is a reliable guy for the team when he comes on from the bench, like he is when he starts.
“He has started a lot of games for me and in this instance, he has taken a hard decision. Now he must swallow it and come into training ready to work ahead of Atletico, a game which he has every chance of starting.”
Elsewhere, fellow winger Christian Pulisic missed out on the weekend due to what has been deemed a precaution. With Pulisic and his injury history though, you just never know. If it really was minor, and no big deal, then he should be fit to feature here.
Central defender Thiago Silva won’t however, as he remains out injured.
Flipping over to Atletico, Jose Gimenez, Hector Herrera and Yannick Carrasco were all left out of the squad, meaning the Spanish giants will be without three of their most key players in this one.
