Chelsea Team News vs Real Madrid (UCL): Hudson-Odoi, James

April 5, 2022
There is a whole lot going on with Chelsea FC right now. Off the pitch, the deadline for takeover bids continues to draw closer, With the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball, one of the front-runners. They’re maintaining this status despite strong protest from a large section of the supporter base.

On the pitch, Chelsea look to retain their European title, with Real Madrid the next obstacle, in the UCL quarterfinals.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs

When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time

Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News   Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News   Starting XI Prediction

Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)

What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100)  Draw (+240)

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify  Apple Podcasts

Blues Team News

Reece James has returned to full fitness now, and that means an improved back line for the Blues. The defense is still without Ben Chilwell however, who is out for the season. Christian Pulisic missed out on the blowout loss to Brentford after having done extensive work with the USMNT last FIFA international window, but he’ll return fresh here.

The American has a knack for scoring in the Champions League.

Finally, Callum Hudson-Odoi is now battling back problems, in addition to a sore Achilles.

