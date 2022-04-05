Chelsea Team News vs Real Madrid (UCL): Hudson-Odoi, James

There is a whole lot going on with Chelsea FC right now. Off the pitch, the deadline for takeover bids continues to draw closer, With the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball, one of the front-runners. They’re maintaining this status despite strong protest from a large section of the supporter base.
On the pitch, Chelsea look to retain their European title, with Real Madrid the next obstacle, in the UCL quarterfinals.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100) Draw (+240)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Blues Team News
Reece James has returned to full fitness now, and that means an improved back line for the Blues. The defense is still without Ben Chilwell however, who is out for the season. Christian Pulisic missed out on the blowout loss to Brentford after having done extensive work with the USMNT last FIFA international window, but he’ll return fresh here.
The American has a knack for scoring in the Champions League.
Finally, Callum Hudson-Odoi is now battling back problems, in addition to a sore Achilles.
