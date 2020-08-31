Kai Havertz to Chelsea Transfer Close, Suggest Bayer Boss Peter Bosz

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz spoke to the media today, and he all but confirmed the transfer of Kai Havertz to Chelsea FC. Bosz said he doesn’t expect Havertz, nor Kevin Volland, to train with the side again, he even named dropped Chelsea in regards to Havertz.
“Unfortunately our squad isn’t set yet. I don’t expect (Kevin) Volland and Havertz to train with us again. It’s possible more players will transfer. We definitely still have to add some players,” Bosz said.
“There are clubs and people, like Roman Abramovich in this case probably, who are able to and want to pay it. They will have calculated it well and Kai is not the only player joining Chelsea this summer.”
It’s very rare to hear a manager actually state the next club, specifically, when discussing the future of his player, but these remarks indicate just how far along this transfer really is right now. According to numerous reports, Havertz is still subject to passing a medical and finalizing the deal, but he has agreed in principle to a five year deal.
The transfer fee will be an initial £72 million ($96m) fee, Goal understands, with the total sum, via add-ons, potentially reaching up to £90 million, claims the Telegraph.
That would make him the most expensive German international in history, and the priciest Chelsea signing in history. In a summer that has seen Stamford Bridge splash the cash more than any other club in the entire world, Havertz would become the biggest splash signing of all.
Chelsea has already added: Hakim Ziyech, Havertz’s national teammate Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr. As for Volland, multiple reports indicate he’ll be joining Monaco.
