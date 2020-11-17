Early Chelsea Team News vs Newcastle: Havertz, Pulisic, Gilmour

November 17, 2020 By 17 Comments
We’ve reached that point in the current international break where it’s time to start looking ahead to the weekend fixtures. With that in mind, we explore some early Chelsea FC team news ahead of their Saturday Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

The fifth place Blues will head Tyneside with the possibility of three players coming back into the fold: forward Kai Havertz, winger Christian Pulisic and midfielder Billy Gilmour. Let’s do the run down on the trio.

Kai Havertz

The German posted the following on his official Twitter account a couple days ago, as he’s had to train in isolation these past couple weeks due to a positive coronavirus test. He was set to feature against Rennes in the Champions League, but tested positive for COVID just before kickoff.

He also missed out on the Blues’ last game, a 4-1 win over Sheffield United. He should be back in action, provided he’s cleared via covid-19 testing protocol. He appears to be doing very very well in quarantine. We couldn’t help but post this photo that he put on social media with this adorable little puppy.

Christian Pulisic

The wonder boy of the USMNT golden generation in waiting, Pulisic went to Team USA camp with a fitness status of day-to-day. His latest hamstring injury did not heal in time for him to feature in either of the Stars and Stripes’ two friendlies this period of international break.

He returned early to Chelsea and could be available this weekend. If he is, we could see Pulisic on the bench as an available substitute this weekend. Don’t expect to see him in a much larger role than that on Saturday.

Billy Gilmour

The Scottish midfielder suffered a knee injury in July that kept him out of action for four months. He’s on the comeback trail now though, but his first game back didn’t go so well. He was given his marching orders in Scotland’s 2-2 draw with Croatia, drawing a red card after just ten minutes.

  1. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM

    Pls mr frank,start pulisic as a right winger and ziyech as a left winger and timo werner as a center forward against newcastle clash no saturday.

  2. Edwin sang says
    November 17, 2020 at 12:18 PM

    Lampard pliz use this squad on saturday:mendy”james 0 zouma 0 silva azplicueta kante kovacic mount werner ziyech and giroud

  3. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 12:21 PM

    Then second half pulisic,jorginho and abraham to come on

  4. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 12:27 PM

    Use kante and mount on middfild

  5. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 12:50 PM

    Mr frank start Emerson

  6. Samuel says
    November 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM

    Mr Frank lampard can you use this line up mendy, cesar, zouma, thiago , alonso, kante, mount, kai, giroud , Abraham , werner

  7. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 1:14 PM

    They are all fits to win ahead new castle United
    ??

  8. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 1:17 PM

    Giroud and Kovacic should be featured

  9. Luiz says
    November 17, 2020 at 1:45 PM

    Super frank, as far as chilwell was injured.please feature mendy,Thiago zouma James Cesar then midfield put on kante mount kovacic and in the Frontline let see Werner Abraham and ziyech,pulisic giroud and gilmour or jorghino to come on as a substitute.

  10. Anonymous says
    November 17, 2020 at 1:53 PM

    gay

  11. jamiu says
    November 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM

    plz Mr Lampard start James and Ziyech, kante

  12. Wisdom says
    November 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM

    Pls mr lampard…
    We need this winning seriously.
    Use kai, mount kante in that midfield.
    Kai should play 8.
    Wener nd ziyech, Abraham as usuall..
    2nd half
    Convert Werner to forward
    Then bring in pulisic

  13. Ben kooli says
    November 17, 2020 at 2:59 PM

    Plz frank lampard use the lineup
    1.mendy
    2.james
    3.silver
    4.zouma
    5.chilwel
    6.kante
    7.pulisic
    8.kai havartz
    9.werner
    10.ziyech
    11.odoi

    agenest on clush of astonevillar

  14. Fifa says
    November 17, 2020 at 3:09 PM

    Mr frank use:silva,james,rudiger,emerson,kante,mount,kova,timo,ziyech,werne

  15. Danmori says
    November 17, 2020 at 3:23 PM

    Please surper lampard use mount as 10 wener 9 ziyerch 7pulicic 11

  16. Isaac says
    November 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM

    Pulisic,ziyec on flangs mr frank get serious don’t bore us k

  17. ENG MARTIN says
    November 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM

    Chelsea is going to win newcast… so guys dont worry,super frank we got your back

