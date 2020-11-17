Early Chelsea Team News vs Newcastle: Havertz, Pulisic, Gilmour

We’ve reached that point in the current international break where it’s time to start looking ahead to the weekend fixtures. With that in mind, we explore some early Chelsea FC team news ahead of their Saturday Premier League clash at Newcastle United.
The fifth place Blues will head Tyneside with the possibility of three players coming back into the fold: forward Kai Havertz, winger Christian Pulisic and midfielder Billy Gilmour. Let’s do the run down on the trio.
Working on keeping the fitness levels ?? pic.twitter.com/H6WSLmT3ZN
— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) November 14, 2020
Kai Havertz
The German posted the following on his official Twitter account a couple days ago, as he’s had to train in isolation these past couple weeks due to a positive coronavirus test. He was set to feature against Rennes in the Champions League, but tested positive for COVID just before kickoff.
He also missed out on the Blues’ last game, a 4-1 win over Sheffield United. He should be back in action, provided he’s cleared via covid-19 testing protocol. He appears to be doing very very well in quarantine. We couldn’t help but post this photo that he put on social media with this adorable little puppy.
We’re back again! ? pic.twitter.com/lilpYZBfk8
— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) November 17, 2020
Christian Pulisic
The wonder boy of the USMNT golden generation in waiting, Pulisic went to Team USA camp with a fitness status of day-to-day. His latest hamstring injury did not heal in time for him to feature in either of the Stars and Stripes’ two friendlies this period of international break.
He returned early to Chelsea and could be available this weekend. If he is, we could see Pulisic on the bench as an available substitute this weekend. Don’t expect to see him in a much larger role than that on Saturday.
Billy Gilmour
The Scottish midfielder suffered a knee injury in July that kept him out of action for four months. He’s on the comeback trail now though, but his first game back didn’t go so well. He was given his marching orders in Scotland’s 2-2 draw with Croatia, drawing a red card after just ten minutes.
Comments
Pls mr frank,start pulisic as a right winger and ziyech as a left winger and timo werner as a center forward against newcastle clash no saturday.
Lampard pliz use this squad on saturday:mendy”james 0 zouma 0 silva azplicueta kante kovacic mount werner ziyech and giroud
Then second half pulisic,jorginho and abraham to come on
Use kante and mount on middfild
Mr frank start Emerson
Mr Frank lampard can you use this line up mendy, cesar, zouma, thiago , alonso, kante, mount, kai, giroud , Abraham , werner
They are all fits to win ahead new castle United
??
Giroud and Kovacic should be featured
Super frank, as far as chilwell was injured.please feature mendy,Thiago zouma James Cesar then midfield put on kante mount kovacic and in the Frontline let see Werner Abraham and ziyech,pulisic giroud and gilmour or jorghino to come on as a substitute.
gay
plz Mr Lampard start James and Ziyech, kante
Pls mr lampard…
We need this winning seriously.
Use kai, mount kante in that midfield.
Kai should play 8.
Wener nd ziyech, Abraham as usuall..
2nd half
Convert Werner to forward
Then bring in pulisic
Plz frank lampard use the lineup
1.mendy
2.james
3.silver
4.zouma
5.chilwel
6.kante
7.pulisic
8.kai havartz
9.werner
10.ziyech
11.odoi
agenest on clush of astonevillar
Mr frank use:silva,james,rudiger,emerson,kante,mount,kova,timo,ziyech,werne
Please surper lampard use mount as 10 wener 9 ziyerch 7pulicic 11
Pulisic,ziyec on flangs mr frank get serious don’t bore us k
Chelsea is going to win newcast… so guys dont worry,super frank we got your back