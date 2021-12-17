Chelsea Team News at Wolves: Havertz, Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell

The big winner in the Premier League this week? Covid-19, which continues to run rampant, despite all that we have done in the human race to try and stop it. The biggest loser in the EPL? Well, anyone who likes football, or really sports for that matter. We’re all losers right now, as all the sporting events we know and love are getting canceled, left and right.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a great take on it all (read that here). Chelsea visits Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in a match that would be a victory for all involved, if it simply is staged. Seriously, we don’t think this one will actually go on as planned, but while we’re here, let’s preview.

Chelsea at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, December 19, 745pm, Molineux Stadium

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: go here

Premier League Preview Podcast: go here

Premier League Form Guide:  Chelsea DWLWD   Wolves WLLDD

Premier League Position:  Chelsea 3rd, 37 pts   Wolves 8th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 62%   Draw 23%   Wolves win 15%

Team News for Both Sides

As it currently stands, this is one of just five matches still left on the docket for this weekend, but it is very much in doubt. Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum-Hudson-Odoi all missed today’s 1-1 home draw with Everton due to having tested positive for COVID-19.

Ben Chilwell, already out with injury, has also tested positive. At press time, we’re still awaiting the results of the Kai Havertz test, but he is showing symptoms. The German was feeling ill, and just simply too ill to play.

“Kai feels unwell, he’s not positive yet but we’re waiting for test results and we decided to not bring him to the squad,’ Tuchel said of Havertz’s absence this evening.

“We did some extra tests at 12 o’clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch. From there we had to pick the team. Would it be the same line-up? I don’t know. The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training.

“We had to confirm the flow tests and wait for the PCR results. The results are the results and the situation is the situation. We still have a strong squad and one we want to push forward, and that should be able to compete. Like always, we focus on the guys who are there.”

Registering a Covid positive means 10 days, minimum, in isolation so the Blues will once again be short-handed here, just like they were in the draw versus the Toffees.

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Wolves 0

I will still take Chelsea’s depleted squad over Wolves, a side that has its own issues as well- albeit nowhere near as severe.

