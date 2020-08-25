Chelsea Transfer Talk: Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva

Right now nobody is having a summer transfer window even remotely close to what Chelsea is getting accomplished. Stamford Bridge has certainly made the most of a bad situation by recovering rapidly, and in a very strong fashion, after the transfer ban.
They signed one player in the winter window, for the basis of his joining the team this upcoming season in Ajax attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech. Then they made the first real splash signing of the summer in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Now the Blues look set for a very busy week, as they could announce the arrival of up to three players: Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, Paris Saint-Germain central defender Thiago Silva and Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell.
Click where highlighted above to read the latest story we did on each player. Clearly, Chelsea took their forced time off from the transfer market to get their agenda in order and raise their funding. Now they’re making major moves.
This trio of deals are all in different stages of progression right now, and here’s the latest on where we stand with the triad.
Sky Sports report the southwest London club having previously hoped to negotiate Leverkusen’s asking price downwards, deeming the very large sum of £90 million to be too much in the current economic climate, where many teams are hampered by the coronavirus shut down.
However, now it appears that Chelsea will indeed pay Bayer’s price, and in the process break the transfer fee record for a German player.
With Silva, he’ll be joing the side on a free, according to The Athletic. The one-year deal will include an option to extend it by an additional year, depending on how the aging Brazilian performs with the Blues this upcoming season.
Regarding Chilwell, the Telegraph’s John Percy, reports that an agreement has been reached and that the left back will sign a 5-year contract. He also says that a formal official announcement should be coming at some point this week.
