Chelsea FC Team News at Zenit (UCL): Havertz, Alonso, Chalobah

As Chelsea head into their final Champions League group stage clash, they can rest easy in the knowledge that they’re through to the knockout round. However, if they want to go through as winners of their grouping, then they need to take care of business in Russia.
They currently top group H, but Juventus is right there with them, so they definitely need a W on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at all the Blues players who will be absent for this one.
Chelsea FC at Zenit St. Petersburg FYIs
Kickoff: 545pm GMT Wed Dec 8, Krestovsky Stadium
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
UCL Standings: Chelsea 1st, 12 pts Zenit 3rd, 4 pts
Form Guide (UCL): Chelsea WWWLW Zenit DLLWL
Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea DWWDW Zenit LDWDW
Team News for Both Sides
Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso were both forced off early, in the shocking loss at West Ham United over the weekend, due to injury. Thomas Tuchel revealed that both are injured, but it remains to be seen how severe their injuries are. Both are potentially out for this clash.
They would join the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah as the group of Chelsea players who won’t be making the trip to Russia.
As for Zenit, they will be without centre-back Dmitri Chistyakov, who is suspended. Also out is goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk, who recently underwent knee surgery.
Chelsea 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0
The Blues won the reverse fixture, which is the only previous meeting between the two sides. They’ll take care of business in this one too.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
