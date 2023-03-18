Chelsea FC could once again be sweating on the fitness of defender Wesley Fofana, who has already missed close to four months of action this season. Fofana suffered a knee injury, earlier this campaign, and only came back into the team in the middle of last month.

The former Leicester City man could soon be set for a spell on the sidelines again, as he injured his hamstring during today’s 2-2 with Everton.

Graham Potter said only this about the Frenchman being taken off early today: “Wes Fofana had to come off with fatigue, as he has had a long time out,” Potter explained. “He was feeling his hamstring. Wes was fantastic and defended well.”

When Wesley Fofana came off, he was seen nursing his right thigh with an ice pack, which makes it seem like the issue goes far beyond simple fatigue. Chelsea are on international break until April 1, when they’ll take on fellow mid-table side Aston Villa in a league fixture. So if all he needs is rest, he should be fine for that.

However, this is sounds like a muscular issue, which could then see Fofana back in the training room and on the sidelines, instead of on the pitch.

For Fofana, this could be a set back after having just gotten back into the groove. Which is a bummer considering what a great game he had today. He did an excellent job defending, and also impressed when he got forward on his runs too. For Chelsea, today’s disappointing result has to make one think, ok, well, maybe they really haven’t turned the corner after all.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories