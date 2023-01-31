Hakim Ziyech Hoping to Finalize Loan Move to Paris Saint-Germain

Indeed no one has been busier this January transfer window than Chelsea FC. Seven new players in, with promising prospects for an eighth, as the 11th hour of deadline day approaches.

What about outgoings? Well, Hakim Ziyech has agreed to personal terms on a prospective loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the deal is still not done, and there is only seven hours left before the deadline passes.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms that the club are in talks with Chelsea over a move for Hakim Ziyech ??? pic.twitter.com/jdkISKhDvU — LiveScore (@livescore) January 31, 2023

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed to the media that the two clubs are indeed in advanced talks right now:

“We’re working on Hakim Ziyech deal, it’s true and talks are ongoing — I don’t want to say more as he’s Chelsea player.”

L’Eqiupe reported Ziyech underwent a PSG medical, but the Daily Mail is claiming that this potential transfer transaction has hit a snag. What that snag is, specifically, isn’t clear but this deal isn’t off by any means.

At the same time, it’s not certain to be finalized in time to meet the deadline either. Overall, on its face value, this is a good move for all involved. Ziyech struggles for playing time as it is, and Chelsea have loaded up on attacking midfielders this transfer window.

As for PSG, they need a forward who can play out wide as a replacement for the departed Pablo Sarabia, who left earlier this window to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hakim Ziyech needs to strike while the iron is hot too. Coming off a stellar World Cup turn, with the Cinderella, feel-good story of the tournament, in Morocco, his stock price is rising.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

