Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, Alphonso Davies

In this edition, we'll cover Alphonso Davies, Erling Haaland and Declan Rice.
We start with the West Ham United midfielder and member for the Chelsea youth program 2006-2014. Hammers manager David Moyes spoke about the transfer market value of his star man, one who’s been strongly linked to Manchester United and Chelsea, among others.
“I don’t agree with the [West Ham] owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer,” Moyes said.
“Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more.
“I certainly wouldn’t put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn’t be sanctioning anything like that, that’s for sure.
“Do we need the Champions League to keep Declan?
No, because Declan is under contract first and foremost, so he can’t go anywhere no matter what, and I keep saying it and I hope people know that when I say something, I mean it.”
Moyes went on to say that no bid has been made for Rice, in spite of the all the transfer gossip.
“We’ve not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don’t get one. And you’ve got an idea now of where we’d need to be if it was even going to be considered, certainly be me.
“For me, I have watched the prices of some players who have gone to clubs recently and they could not lace Declan Rice’s boots.”
Next we move on to the man who will probably become the biggest transfer story in the whole world this summer- Borussia Dortmund scoring machine Erling Haaland. He’s also been linked to both Chelsea and United, in addition to Manchester City, and others.
Now Real Madrid are supposedly entering the fray, and with massive ambition. It’s going to be a massive derby, which could last all summer, but the ultimate cost in transfer fee could be in the neighborhood of about €150 million.
The 20-year-old Norwegian bagged a brace early on in Der Klassiker, but the 2-0 lead for BVB eventually eroded, and they fell 4-2. Finally, we close with some “overreacting to social media posting” nonsense, and reading way too much into it.
This time it’s about Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, and a story in his Instagram account. Football.London has more at this link.
