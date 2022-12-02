Chelsea are out of action until December 27, when they’ll take on AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture. As we wrote during the onset of World Cup break, their holiday reset comes at just the right time. They need some time to regroup and relax, because their league season is not in a good place right now.

And it’s the perfect time to talk transfer narratives, starting with one we’ve heard about for awhile- RB Leipzig and France attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms. ?? #CFC Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023. Time to sign contracts then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/ByZKO5vlb9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, “here we go” time is coming soon. But not as of yet. We’ll have much more on this one in a future post. We’ll update shortly.

But for now, we must roll on, with transfer talk surrounding Croatian sensation Josko Gvardiol, who spoke of being linked to both Real Madrid and Chelsea. We have more on that, over at this link.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories