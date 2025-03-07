Chelsea Team News vs Leicester City: Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia

Just two injury updates for the Pensioners this weekend, as they welcome in the penultimate side of the table, Leicester City. The updates pertain to Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia.

We start with Gusto, who has an unspecified issue, and it sounds pretty minor.

Chelsea vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 25, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Blues Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 5th, 46 pts, LWLLW Leicester City 19th, 17 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 81% Draw 12% Southampton FC 7%

Blues Team News

Said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca of Gusto: “He’s OK, he’s better. They just said to me he could possibly be available for Sunday’s game, so hopefully we will have him for [Leicester].”

He should likely be available on Sunday, so that’s good news. Turning to Lavia, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel with the oft-injured midfielder.

“Romeo started to train with us in the last two days,” Maresca said of the misfortunate man who has missed a vast amount of games due to injury.

“So slowly, slowly we have all the players back which is important for the final rush of the season.”

And of course, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are out until after the international break.

