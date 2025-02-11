This past weekend saw Chelsea FC manager Enzo Maresca provide updates on a few of a his injured players, including the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia. Let’s get you caught up on all of them, starting with the two strikers. I guess it’s a good thing that Christopher Nkunku stuck around this January transfer window, after he was strongly linked with a move away.

That’s because Marc Guiu is set for a long spell on the sidelines, and Nicolas Jackson could miss the next match or two, and then, we’ll see.

Chelsea FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. May 14, 8pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 43% Draw 25% Brighton 42%

PL Form: Chelsea DDWLW Brighton DWWLL

PL Standing: Chelsea 4th, 43 pts Brighton 10th 34 pts

Blues Team News

“Could be [available on Saturday] but could also be a risk,” Maresca said of Jackson’s thigh injury. “We will see, but it doesn’t look like a long injury.” Put him in the “strong doubt” category for this one. As for Guiu, Maresca said the following, in regards to the forward’s groin injury:

“We are still waiting. It doesn’t look like a short injury; it looks like a long injury. Exactly how long, I don’t know. Probably weeks/months, yes.”

So can rule him out until around April, at the very least, right now.

As for Lavia, well, the narrative seems to have shifted from the “day-to-day/we’ll see/short-term/late fitness test” to the long-term category. I mean who could have seen that coming, right? With this guy’s injury history, of course this was to be expected. Otherwise the rest of the Chelsea team news situation remains the same.

