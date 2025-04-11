Yesterday, ahead of the 3-0 rout of Legia Warsaw, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca provided updates on the health statuses of Marc Guiu, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana.

So let’s just get into the latest news surrounding the triad, starting with the young striker Guiu, and his thigh injury problem.

Chelsea FC vs Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff Time: 2pm. BST, Sunday, April 12

Location, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 75% Draw 15% Ipswich Town 10%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 4th 53 pts Ipswich Town 18th 20 pts

“We have good news on Marc,” Maresca said. “From today, he looks quite good, much better, and he can be back before the season finishes.”

Guiu won’t be available here, or in the next game for that matter, but he should be back in late April or early May. On Lavia, well, you know how it goes with this guy- it seems like the goalposts just keep getting moved backwards.

“Hopefully, we can get Romeo very soon,” Maresca said.

“I don’t know if for the next game, but he looks quite good in terms of being back soon.”

Okay, well, you just never really know when it comes to Lavia. Maybe he’ll actually be back in a couple of weeks or so; or maybe not.

Finally, and we already kind of knew this, but now it’s completely official- Wesley Fofana is shut down for this season. Here it is plain black and white:

“Unfortunately, Wes will be out for the rest of the season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

