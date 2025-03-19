Chelsea Injury Updates: Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu

Chelsea FC won’t return to action until more than two weeks, but that gives us plenty of time to look at the injury situation in depth. And there are a lot of injuries to cover, so we’ll need to two pieces to do it. Here in part one, we’ll start with the forwards and goal scorers: Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

Cole Palmer

He’s had a rough go of it lately, and a disappointing season overall following up after last year’s sensational breakout. It’s clear that he hasn’t been himself, or at least 100% himself, lately.

Perhaps Cole Palmer will be back to his top form after the international break?

“It’s a muscular problem,” manager Enzo Maresca said on Sunday. “He needs a scan, and it is planned for tomorrow morning. I hope he can be back for our next game, but we need to wait for a scan.

“We don’t wish players injury, but probably in Cole’s case, it will give him some rest, physically and mentally. It could be good.”

Nicolas Jackson

“He will be back probably after the international break,” Maresca said. “Him and Noni [Madueke]. Before the international break we have two games, and finally, [the] break where we can recover the players and go for the last sprint.”

Expect Jackson (thigh injury) to be back in action, most likely, on April 3 against Tottenham.

Marc Guiu

The young center forward will be re-assessed after the break. Guiu is dealing with a hamstring injury.

