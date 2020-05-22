Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Griezmann, Gabriel, Hakimi

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and now, Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart in June, behind closed doors. Chelsea FC resumed training this week, albeit in small groups only.
However, there are still plenty of question marks when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more as the days go by. Until football actually returns, we still have plenty of transfer news items to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Chelsea rumor mill in cyberspace.
FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann is often linked in transfer rumors, seemingly every summer, regardless of what his contract situation happens to be at the time. Now with the Catalan club having serious financial issues, speculation that he could leave is once again ramping up.
The back pages often link him with Chelsea, as well as PSG and Newcastle. According to Mundo Deportivo however, he’s not going anywhere. So apparently, there’s no there there on transfer narratives relating to the France international.
Elsewhere, a report in Spanish outlet AS says Chelsea have joined the derby to acquire Brazilian central defender Gabriel. The 22-year-old Lille star could be on the move as the Ligue 1 outfit will be looking to raise some funds this summer. The club has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, like so many others, plus they won’t have Champions League revenue coming in next season as they failed to qualify.
Finally, and we go back to Mundo Deportivo on this one, Inter Milan are supposedly keen on signing Real Madrid right back Achraf Hakimi.
The 21-year-old, who has very much impressed while on loan at Borussia Dortmund, has been linked to Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, among others.
