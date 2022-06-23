It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Chelsea FC.
Club director Marina Granovskaia, Roman Abramovich’s right-hand-woman, has left the club, it was announced on Wednesday.
Granovskaia follows former chairman Bruce Buck out the door, who left the southwest London giants on Monday. A consortium led by LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly took over the club from Abramovich in May.
Boehly will now take over the position that Granovskaia held, on an interim basis.
“Boehly will operate as interim sporting director until the club names a full-time replacement, continuing the club’s work towards its targets during the current transfer window,” the club statement reads.
“Chelsea FC and Ms. Granovskaia have agreed that she will remain available to Boehly and the club for the duration of the current transfer window, to the extent required to support the transition.”
Elsewhere, remember the Christian Pulisic to Liverpool (as a Sadio Mane replacement) transfer rumor?
Well, slow your roll, I guess. According to the Express, the American (interesting how this transfer narrative involves two American owners too) isn’t a target for Liverpool after all.
But they are indeed looking to still get a new forward. Pulisic, along with teammate Hakim Ziyech, have been linked with a move to Everton too, as a part of a potential swap deal for Richarlison.
Royal Blue Mersey, the SB Nation Everton site, has more at this link.
As for Ziyech, he’s been much more strongly linked to another club, one in Serie A. Yes, he’s supposedly on the verge of sealing a loan move, with the option of making the deal permanent.
More on this from, and oh my god do I love the name of this site, A Stamford Bridge Too Far (So clever). Also, in case you missed it:
Summer Preseason Exhibition Tour
16 July v Club America (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)
20 July v Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
23 July v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)
Charlotte?! Seriously, who wants to go such a dull, blah dreadful place like that? It’s just New South Indianapolis.
Basically, the same city at Indy but warmer and in a forest.
