While the Chelsea FC injury crisis has certainly alleviated, manager Graham Potter still has a squad that is far way away from full fitness. Kai Havertz (Germany), Wesley Fofana (France), Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling (trio of England players) all missed out entirely or returned early from their respective national squads this past international period.

The Blues have some additional fitness concerns beyond those five as well, so let’s take a look at the latest updates.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr 1, Stamford Bridge, 5:30pm

Team News for both sides: go here

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 58% Draw 24% Aston Villa 18%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Form: Chelsea DWWLL Aston Villa WDWWL

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 10th 38 pts Aston Villa 11th 38 pts

“Thiago [Silva] and Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] are still away,” he started. “Raheem [Sterling] is coming back but will miss the game, more chance for Tuesday.

“Mason [Mount] has trained and is available, probably not from the start. Wesley [Fofana] will miss the game, chance for Tuesday. [Christian] Pulisic has come back with a cold.”

“Well, Thiago (Silva) and Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) are still away,” Potter said at his weekly news conference on Friday.

“Raheem (Sterling) is coming back. He will miss the game, think he’s got more chance for Tuesday. He was close. Mason has trained and is available, probably not from the start but in the squad.

“Wesley is going to miss the game because his hamstring is still a little bit tight, there’s a chance for Tuesday with him.

Tuesday refers to the big midweek league clash against Liverpool of course. There is a new fresh fitness issue too- with Captain America.

“Christian Pulisic is the only one, he had a heavy cold returning from international duty so he’s one we’ve just got to check on,” Potter added.

So the Hershey, Pennsylvania native is a doubt here, to say the least.

What about Havertz and James?

“Kai was fever but is recovered now. Reece has had the last two training sessions with us so providing there is no reaction he should be available.”

Finally, Potter confirmed that N’Golo Kante will feature in a limited role tomorrow, and thus, play his first ever minutes of the post Thomas Tuchel era.

We have to manage that as the next stage for us because he’s been out for so long. The minutes and building those minutes in the Premier League,” Potter said.

“He’s been training well and he’s had some behind closed doors time and he’s available in the squad and I’m pretty sure he will be on the pitch at some point tomorrow.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories