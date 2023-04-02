Graham Potter Officially Sacked by Chelsea

Chelsea FC will soon be on their third manager of the 2022-23 season as Graham Potter has officially been let go. It appears the songs and chants that we heard yesterday, emanating from both the home and the away sections of Stamford Bridge, were proven prescient.

Potter has now officially been sacked, with Bruno Saltor taking charge in the interim. His first match will be against Liverpool on Tuesday.



“Graham Potter has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition,” an official statement reads.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the favorite to replace him, and we have more on that in another post here.

Potter has been under excessive pressure, ever since he took the job in early September.

When he replaced Thomas Tuchel (who got off to a great start yesterday with Bayern Munich), who was terminated on Sept. 7, the club sat sixth in the table.

Now they’re not even on the first page of the standings. Graham Potter, who moved to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion, was subject to an intense amount of abuse from some of the club’s fans.

He opened up to the media, earlier this season, about having received death threats.

Hopefully, the next place he goes will be a better fit, and he’ll find some success there, wherever the next stop may be.

