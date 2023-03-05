Graham Potter Sacking Speculation Eases as Chelsea Finally Win

Chelsea manager Graham Potter can breathe a tiny bit easier; at least for the weekend. After going goalless in the previous three matches, the Blues finally achieved a scoring strike today, at home, versus Leeds United.

Having scored only one goal in their previous six matches, and just two in their last 10, this was a very big deal. Wesley Fofana did the honors, and the “scoring outburst” led to fans chanting, ironically “we scored a goal.”

The 1-0 lead held, and for the first time since Jan 15, Chelsea emerged victorious. It was just their second win of 2023.

“It’s a big win,” a very happy Potter told the media after game. “We are delighted with the win that’s for sure because we’ve had a tough period.”

Potter continued:

“It’s really good for the players to win and to keep a clean sheet. It gives us confidence… as we prepare for a massive game on Tuesday.

“I’m delighted for the players and for the supporters because they are the most important in the football club.”

Good for him! The embattled gaffer should enjoy this.

Also that massive match on Tuesday is the Champions League round of 16, second leg, against Borussia Dortmund. Facing a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, the Blues are staring down the barrel of elimination from Europe.

It would mark their third cup competition elimination this season, and in the process raise the temperature on the seat of Graham Potter.

The run of poor results this season has ramped up Potter sacking speculation, and he revealed that he’s even been receiving a death threats.

As he’s only been on the job only since September, it is not thought that the board are looking to immediately replace him, but his record speaks for itself.

Chelsea FC are notorious for having itchy trigger fingers when it comes to their managers, so next to no one in the football world expects them to be patient with Potter.

Especially so, given how the club spent 300 million GBP on new players in the January transfer window.

Since Todd Boehly took over the club in May, he’s spent over $600 million in total on making over the roster.

Boehly had the following reaction after the match today:

?? “Did you enjoy that today.” ?? Todd Boehly: “It’s a result.” Todd Boehly reacts to Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Leeds. ?? pic.twitter.com/vzI9qACDOJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2023

So while a win is a win, Saturday’s result really didn’t do much to help the job security of Graham Potter. But hey it is a start.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

