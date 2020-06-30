Chelsea FC currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, up two points and with a game in hand on fifth place Wolverhampton Wanderers. Yesterday they defeated Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals, and also learned that Manchester United awaits them in the semifinals next month.
Off until Wednesday night, when they’ll resume league play in a London derby against West Ham United, we figured now was the time to do some Blues transfer talk.
Speaking of United-Chelsea connections, perhaps Angel Gomes will be on the opposite sideline when the two sides meet up in Wembley next month? United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed today that the 19-year-old is set to leave the club, as his contract will expire tomorrow.
Chelsea is the team that he has been most strongly linked with, and The Independent reports that Stamford Bridge are ready to make a “persuasive” overture to sign him. So how lucrative could this be persuasive offer be?
The England youth international rejected the £25,000-a-week offer from Old Trafford, so maybe the southwest London club are ready to pay him something significantly north of that? What probably matters most though to the attacking midfielder is playing time, is playing time.
He’s only featured three times this season for United, all in the Europa League.
Would he get more p.t. at Chelsea?
Only if some attacking players leave this summer, opening up more opportunities. The Blues have already signed two in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, adding to the depth that they already have.
Speaking of Ajax, Chelsea may not be done purchasing players from the Dutch powerhouse. Two of Ziyech’s teammates, Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico are being linked with Chelsea yet again.
Ajax manager Erik ten Haag told Dutch radio station Het Parool that Tagliafico is on his way out this summer, and that while Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek have agreements in place that they can bolt, but only if a suitable offer is put on the table.
Onana, 24, will be brought in as a potential upgrade over Kepa Arrizabalaga, should Chelsea find a viable option for their current incumbant in between the sticks. There have been links indicating Kepa could go out on loan to Valencia.
As for Tagliafico, he’s been linked with Stamford Bridge quite a bit (Arsenal as well) this spring, as Frank Lampard looks for an option that’s superior to Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is the top target, but he’s apparently not very realistic.
