Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Mendy, Giroud, Batshuayi, Tomori

You can count down the hours now to the Chelsea FC Premier League season opener, as the Blues will play at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night. Here is the link to the Chelsea team news for that one, and our CFC season preview.
In the meantime, we have transfer talk to do, so let’s get started up top, with news of a potential Olivier Giroud departure. Juventus are reportedly keen on acquiring the Frenchman, as they have seen their pursuit of FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez stall out, and now they need a fallback option.
If not Giroud, then it could be Everton forward Moise Kean. Juve have even created more space in the position group, by letting Gonzalo Higuain go (he’s reportedly set to join David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami.
No formal offer has been made, but the Serie A giants are interested, reports the Daily Mail.
Next, what is the latest on the pursuit of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy? The 28 year old Senegalese did not train with his team today, despite their having a Ligue 1 match tomorrow. This is most likely a sign that he’s getting closer on a move to Stamford Bridge, and Sky Sports reports that this is indeed the case.
Mendy would be brought in to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for the No. 1 position. In between the sticks is one area where Chelsea still have issues to resolve. While Mendy would be the seventh new signing this summer, and everyone wants to talk about new acquisitions, but clear outs are very important too.
These go overlooked, despite their relevance and a couple departures of players deemed surplus to requirements flew under the radar this week. Michy Batshuayi, the Batsman, has joined Crystal Palace on loan for the season.
? Our ?????? ??#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/xv17It2sEl
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 10, 2020
Best of luck to the Belgian. Also, defender Fikayo Tomori has been strongly linked with a loan move to Everton, with many outlets saying the deal is close to being done, but manager Frank Lampard says otherwise.
The second year manager says he’s not aware of any interest from the Toffees.
