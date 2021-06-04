Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Giroud, Tomori, Donnarumma

Welcome to the summer silly season! Chelsea FC were essentially “champions” of this competition, last time out, as they outspent the rest of the world, by a considerable margin, in the last summer transfer window.
Expect Owner Roman Abramovich to greenlight another summer spending spree this time around, so let’s dive straight in with the latest Blues transfer news and notes. This edition has an all AC Milan theme.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic quotes are ?
On Giroud to AC Milan links:
"There are many kings but there is only one god and that's me."
On Donnarumma leaving:
"He grew up in Milan, he could have been the team's goalkeeper for 20 years – maybe not 20 because he is not Ibra." ?? pic.twitter.com/zWgbeq03Hu
— Goal (@goal) June 4, 2021
Olivier Giroud is reportedly closing in on a switch to Milan, and his fellow striker, and new potential teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, approves of the acquisition. He stated his approval in the most Zlatan way possible, of course. Ditto for his take on Gianluigi Donnarumma moving on.
Ibrahimovic said to Gazzetta dello Sport, via transfer gurur Fabrizio Romano: “Donnarumma as a free agent? He’s the best goalkeeper in the world, trust me, he could have been the new Paolo Maldini at Milan.
“And I’d be happy if Olivier Giroud joins AC Milan, we need players like him – he’s a winner.”
But of course, read his quotes in the tweet embedded above as well.
As for Donnarumma, it is said that his next destination could be Chelsea, PSG or Paris Saint-Germain. He doesn’t really fit at Stamford Bridge though! Edouard Mendy just broke a record for most clean sheets registered in one specific Champions League tournament, so he’s a solid No. 1 and the No. 2 just happens to be the most expensive shot-stopper in history, Kepa Arrizabalaga.
So unless they find a buyer for Kepa and his massive contract, it’s hard to envision them obtaining a new goalie.
Finally, Fikayo Tomori could see his loan deal at AC Milan made permanent, according to reports, and that can be finalized at a price of £25 million.
According to reports, the Rossoneri are hoping to pay significantly less than that however.
Tomori spent half of last season at the San Siro and it seems to be a great fit for him. He’s much more likely to flourish in Serie A, as it doesn’t appear that a clear role is available to him at Chelsea.
