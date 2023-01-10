Key Chelsea Clashes Christian Pulisic Could Miss Due to Injury

Fresh off a very solid showing at the World Cup in Qatar, things had been looking up for United States Men’s National Team franchise player Christian Pulisic. The good vibes didn’t last, as Captain America suffered a significant knee injury on Thursday, in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the league.

“Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day, so we’re still analyzing it, but it is going to be weeks,” Blues boss Graham Potter responded to a reporter query about the extent of Pulisic’s injury.

As you might have heard, the southwest London club are in the middle of a severe injury crisis, with 10+ first team players on the injured list. They really can’t afford any more injuries, but well, such is football at the highest level.

So how many games will the Hershey, Pennsylvania native miss and what are the those key clashes? Just how much of adverse impact did that aggressive challenge from City defender John Stones have on Chelsea’s season?

Let’s take a look, shall we? Obviously, Pulisic missed out this weekend, and he’ll be absent on Thursday again.

But looking at the timeline of “weeks,” it means three, at the very minimum.

With this mind, it means no Pulisic for the London derby against Crystal Palace on Jan 15 and the big clash against fellow disappointment Liverpool on Jan 21.

If we’re talking about four weeks, then the reverse fixture with Fulham on Feb 3rd is a no go as well. So then when does he return? Maybe for the London derby against fellow big money strugglers West Ham United Feb 11?

If that is his return date, it would have meant that he had spent well over a month on the sidelines.

Certainly, he’ll want to be back to face his former club Borussia Dortmund on Feb 15. Pulisic won’t want to miss out on featuring at Signal Iduna Park, in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16- that’s for sure.

