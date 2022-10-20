Chelsea Team News vs Man United: Gallagher, Silva, Ziyech

The Premier League fixture congestion continues unabated, with the matches coming at a breakneck pace. Saturday brings a very headliner fixture, as it’s always a huge deal when Manchester United and Chelsea FC get together. Two giant, big money clubs with a lot of recent history! So without further ado, let’s preview.

Time to take a look at the team fitness situation, from a Chelsea perspective.

Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Sat Oct. 22, 5:30, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 46% Draw 26% Manchester United 28%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 4th, 20 pts, DWWWW Manchester United 5th, 19 pts, WDWLW

Chelsea FC Team News

Conor Gallagher came off after only 15 minutes of action on Wednesday, in the nil-nil draw between Chelsea and Brentford. However, manager Graham Potter revealed, in the post London derby press conference that the midfielder’s withdrawal was illness, and not injury related.

So he is a doubt here while Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech could both be in line for major minutes here, after having been passed fit to make the bench in midweek. However, Wesley Fofana (knee) is out long term while Reece James (knee) and N’Golo Kante (thigh) are out until 2023.

Prediction: United 2, Chelsea 1

I really believe in the Red Devils right now- I think Ten Hag is making progress on this rebuild, and they have found some form now.

