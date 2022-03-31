Had it not been for what is currently going on in the world, and hence as a consequence, what is happening with Chelsea FC, Gaga Slonina might be a part of the Blues organization right now. It was quite surreal to see this month- the Chicago Fire No. 1 and Chicagoland native linked with a move to some of the biggest and brightest clubs. According to reports, originating with the world’s foremost transfer expert, 17-year-old native of Addison, IL was potentially lined up for a transfer to southwest London, but the sanctions against current Owner Roman Abramovich kiboshed any potential deal.
It won’t be long until Gaga Slonina, formally known as Gabriel Slonina, leaves Major League Soccer for a big five league in Europe, so go out and see him play live and in person, at Soldier Field, while you still can.
Chelsea were in advanced talks to sign talented Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina [born in 2004]. The plan was to sign Slonina for €6/7m fee, then loan him back to Chicago until 2023 ?? #CFC
Talks have now broken down due to UK sanctions.
? More: https://t.co/b8bqGOQAa6 pic.twitter.com/SzbAsJoj9B
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2022
Chelsea vs Brentford FC FYIs
Kick off: Sat Apr 2, 3pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Chelsea Team News: go here
After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify
Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 72% Brentford FC win 18% Draw 10%
“Everyone says it but he’s a special kid,” Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg said of Slonina on media conference call yesterday.
“His mentality for a 17-year-old is unbelievable. He is literally the hardest-working guy on the team, is always working and always trying to get better. He has an amazing attitude and for somebody who is 17, watching him play, you don’t think that he’s 17. He commands the box. He’s vocal.
“He demands the best out of everyone. You know, the sky is the limit for him. I think everyone knows that. As long as he keeps working, which I know he’s going to do, the sky is the limit for him.”
The 6’4″ 192 pound second year MLS man made his very first appearance late last season, just days after turning 17, and in that match he accomplished a clean sheet. In four starts this season, he has given up just one goal.
Slonina was not released for the US U-20 national team during this current FIFA international window. With the CONCACAF U-20 Championship and Olympic qualifying coming up this summer, and given how that overlaps with four MLS regular season games, Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson was asked on Wednesday whether or not Slonina will be made available for those matches.
“That’s something I think we’ll deal with when it gets close to that,” he responded.
“It will be more of a Club-wide decision as far as what decision is made, as far as allowing Gaga to go. He is our No. 1(goalkeeper), and it’s a long period of time to go for qualifications and actual tournament itself.So,it’s something that, you know, right now we just want to focus on week-to-week MLS play and making sure that he stays healthy for us for those games.
As far asreleasing him forthe U-20 World Cup, that’s something that I think we’ll cross that bridge once we get there.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind