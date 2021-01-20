The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea has seen eight managers fired, and with Jose Mourinho getting the axe twice, so it’s nine dismissals in total. Of those let go, the list includes two, Guus Hiddink and Rafael Benitez, who didn’t get a severance package.
The other eight did, meaning that nine total terminations saw Abramovich shell out over £110m. These figures, via Sporting Excitement.com, show Mourinho receiving a golden parachute of £23.1m for his December 2007 sacking, and £8.3m for his being let go again eight years later. That’s some good non-work, if you can get it.
So while current boss Frank Lampard is admitedly worried about his future, as he should be, don’t cry for him. He’ll get a nice payout. Plus he knew upon taking this gig that having a very itchy trigger finger, when it comes to sacking the manager, is a trait as synonymous with Abramovich as his fleet of superyachts.
So while Lampard’s tenure may not be long for this world, let’s look at eight (matching the number of Abramovich sackings) potential replacements for him.
Julian Nagelsmann
A report from The Athletic suggests that Chelsea intend to hire a new manager who is fluent in German, so naturally, the RB Leipzig boss, whose career is on the upswing, is a name to naturally link to the club.
However, he’s only 33 and somewhat unproven, and given that the Lampard era hasn’t worked out so far, the west London club might go for older and experienced, instead of young up-and-comer. Still, he’s impressed with two Bundesliga sides and he’ll move to a big club before too long.
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Another fluent in German boss who maybe can be the Havertz and Werner whisperer. He’s already worked the latter. Chelsea spent big money on two German imports in the final third, and both have been busts thus far. Still, you don’t want to make your managerial pick on just that criteria.
Hasenhuttl has really elevated Southampton, and like another one time Saints boss, Mauricio Pochettino, he’ll parlay that into a step or two up the professional ladder.
Max Allegri
The safe choice, as no one else currently available as the CV that he does. This is the easiest pick to make as he was stellar in leading Juventus and that club has just not been the same since he departed. He’s also reportedly learning English and keen on a move to the Premiership.
If it were up to me, I’d go this route.
Thomas Tuchel
Give Me Sport nailed it perfectly: “experience in managing some of the biggest personalities in the game, taking clubs to European finals and winning domestic trophies – that’s what they call a full house in Abramovich’s world.”
This should be one of the first calls that Marina Granovskaia makes.
Brendan Rodgers
The odds-on favorite to get the gig, no one can deny what a great career rebound he’s made since getting sacked by Liverpool. Leicester City keep on selling off their star players, and pundits continue to write them off. Rodgers keeps on proving them wrong.
They’re top of the table for the time being, and his agent will get plenty of calls for high level jobs again.
John Terry
If Abramovich wants to do another Lampard style hire, in signing another club legend at the start of his managerial career, then Terry is the pick. Of course, why would they want to do that? Maybe the Aston Villa asst. is the choice to be next after the next guy.
He’s a longshot at best.
Nuno Espirito Santo
Luster is off him at bit as Wolves are further down the table. Not really his fault though as the Raul Jimenez injury has truly adversely impacted their season.
While he’s done a masterful job at the Midlands club, his tactics don’t gel with the Chelsea personnel.
Rafa Benitez
Another safe choice if you want somebody with a track record of success. Plus he can join that exclusive company of retreads, making it a holy trinity with Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink.
