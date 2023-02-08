That injury crisis you’ve heard so much about at Chelsea FC is gradually healing itself. Three names came off that injured list and back into active duty last weekend, in the Fulham Road Derby.

Now, as another London derby approaches, at least two, and maybe three, more players will be back at full fitness and returning to the mix. And it won’t be long until a couple more follow suit as well.

Chelsea FC at West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 11, 12:30 pm, London Stadium

Team News Links: West Ham Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions Links: West Ham Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 19 pts Chelsea 9th 30 pts

PL Form Guide: West Ham DWLDL Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 15% Chelsea 64% Draw 21%

Chelsea Team News

Graham Potter will be worried by just how poor his side are at creating goalscoring opportunities right now, admittedly they do have a lot of key players out through injury.

Joao Felix has finished serving his suspension while Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana could all be back at full fitness for this clash.

Reece James and Denis Zakaria progressing well ? pic.twitter.com/ts4kdds1lc — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) February 7, 2023

Let’s start with Fofana, who posted on Instagram that his participation in full first-team training. The former Leicester City man has been on the shelf for over three months, due to two separate knee injuries.

If Potter’s timeline is accurate Zakaria should be available for the weekend alongside Fofana, Denis Zakaria could be back soon, judging by his latest update on social media.

Good news – Denis Zakaria on the training pitch today. pic.twitter.com/8XRvSqLBFC — Chelsea Dodgers ? (@TheBlueDodger) February 7, 2023

Elsewhere on social media, Denis Zakaria posted a photo of himself next to Reece James (who recently returned from long term injury himself) on stationary bikes, with the caption: “Step by step. See you soon!”

Given how manager Graham Potter said, about four weeks ago that Zakaria was about four weeks away, well, you do the math.

The time is now, as he was also photographed participating in full training.

Moving on, another long term injury absentee, Christian Pulisic, did a “back soon” post on social media, on the heels of reports that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Finally, Armando Broja, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy remain out as long term injury absentees.

