Just two injury updates for Chelsea FC, as they travel to Warsaw, the capital of Poland on Thursday night. Four members of the Blues squad will miss out on this Conference League clash: Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Omari Kellyman and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Nothing new has developed the last two names on that list there, but we do have updates on the first two.

UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Chelsea FC at Legia Warsaw

Kickoff: Thurs. April 10, 5:45pm, Estadi de l’Exèrcit Polonès, Warsaw, Poland

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Let’s start with Lavia, who remains out injured (as is the status quo most of the time), but he’s drawing closer towards a return.

“For Sunday, Romeo is out,” Blues boss Enzo Maresca said on Friday, ahead of the weekend fixture.

“If you compare his games this season to last season, he has already improved. But the target is to try to keep him fit as much as we can and play more games next season than this season.”

So he won’t likely feature here, but maybe next week?

As for Fofana, we already knew that he was ruled out for the season, due to a hamstring injury.

However, the club has since released a statement about the surgical procedure that Fofana underwent to repair the injury.

We learned yesterday:

“Wesley has undergone successful hamstring surgery. He was assessed by specialists this week after the 24-year-old suffered an injury of the muscle. Following that assessment, it was concluded that an operation would be required.”

And we are now up to speed.

