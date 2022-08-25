Chelsea FC vs Leicester City Team News: Fofana, Kante, Kovacic, Broja

Wesley Fofana will once again miss out when Leicester City travel to Chelsea on Saturday. The official reason is “personal leave,” amid a transfer saga that continues to rage on. Fofana will continue training with the U23s, as he wants to join Chelsea as soon as possible.

However, the club do not wish to part ways with him, and they are said to be holding out for a world record fee for a defender. Asked when Fofana be selected again, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers responded: “Once the window closes things will be clearer.” What a mess! Okay with that out of the way, let’s look at the rest of the team news, for both sides, in this match.

Update: Chelsea have been drawn into Group E for the UCL, along with Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 27, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

PL Position: Chelsea 12th, 4pts Leicester City 19th, 1pts

Form Guide: Chelsea LDW Leicester City LLD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 68% Leicester City 19% Draw 13%

Team News for Both Sides

Chelsea will be without the services of several key players: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kalidou Koulibaly (suspension), Mateo Kovacic (knee) and Marcos Alonso (undisclosed, but given all the transfer rumors swirling around him, probably another “personal leave.” Armando Broja, for an undisclosed reason, is a doubt here.

Also out for Leicester, in addition to Fofana, are Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee).

Prediction: Chelsea FC 1, Leicester City 0

