Chelsea Team News vs Wrexham: Fofana, James, Colwill

So big and just plain awful news for Chelsea FC as they are about to commence their preseason tour of the United States of America. Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstruction surgery, in order to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase,” a club statement reads.

Fair to say that Fofana is out for the rest of 2023. If he does feature in the 2023-24 season, it will most certainly be in the latter half.

Chelsea vs Wrexham (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. July 19, 7:30 EST, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Travelogue: go here

Watch: ESPN+, Chelsea.com

This match will take place on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. It is the oldest public university in America, dating back to the 18th century. It also boasts arguably the greatest college basketball program of all time (more on that here) as it was the place where the legend of Michael Jordan was first born (more on that here).

This match will take place at the school’s football (American style) stadium, which is a vastly underrated venue. It was designed very well, in terms of sight lines. It’s a big, high capacity venue, but almost all the seats are good due to the architectural planning of it.

Chelsea Team News

The Fofana injury absolutely solidifies the fact that Levi Colwill will be staying put this season. The transfer rumor mill had been speculating that he was going to leave, but that definitely won’t be the case now. Honestly, Chelsea didn’t want to ship him off anyway.

Elsewhere English right back Reece James will likely was sent for a precautionary scan on his knee and may be left out as a result.

