The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Chelsea at AC Milan Team News (UCL): Fofana, Kante, Ibrahimovic, Kjaer

By Leave a Comment

Share

zlatan ibrahimovic

It is indeed UEFA Champions League group stage time again, as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast. Chelsea FC mopped the floor with AC Milan last week, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Now comes the reverse fixture, and on paper, it looks like the Blues will romp again.

That’s because the overall team fitness situation greatly favors the English side. Let’s take a look at that and preview this match.

Chelsea at AC Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Oct 5, 8pm, San Siro

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod:   Spotify     Apple

Group E Standings, Form:  Chelsea 2nd, 4pts, WDL  AC Milan  3rd, 4 pts, LWD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea  41%  AC Milan 31%  Draw  28%

Team News for Both Sides 

The only player unavailable for Chelsea, for certain, is Wesley Fofana due to a knee injury. Midfield maestro N’golo Kante is also a doubt for this one. On the other side, Milan are dealing with a slew of injuries: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Davide  Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer, Mike Maignan, Junior Messias and Alexis Saelemaekers.

All missed out in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Juventus. All are set to miss out on this clash again.

Both sides are currently in form domestically, so we’ll see who emerges to be superior on the continent, in midweek.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd NetworkFollow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.