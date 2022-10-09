It is indeed UEFA Champions League group stage time again, as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast. Chelsea FC mopped the floor with AC Milan last week, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Now comes the reverse fixture, and on paper, it looks like the Blues will romp again.

That’s because the overall team fitness situation greatly favors the English side. Let’s take a look at that and preview this match.

Chelsea at AC Milan UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Oct 5, 8pm, San Siro

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Group E Standings, Form: Chelsea 2nd, 4pts, WDL AC Milan 3rd, 4 pts, LWD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 41% AC Milan 31% Draw 28%

Team News for Both Sides

The only player unavailable for Chelsea, for certain, is Wesley Fofana due to a knee injury. Midfield maestro N’golo Kante is also a doubt for this one. On the other side, Milan are dealing with a slew of injuries: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer, Mike Maignan, Junior Messias and Alexis Saelemaekers.

All missed out in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Juventus. All are set to miss out on this clash again.

Both sides are currently in form domestically, so we’ll see who emerges to be superior on the continent, in midweek.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

