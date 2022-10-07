Despite the very slow start to the season, both domestically and on the continent, Chelsea FC are not in a bad position overall on the 2022-23 season. They just picked up their first UEFA Champions League victory in midweek, a very resounding one at that too, 3-0 over Milan. And in the Premier League standings, they’re just outside of the pace for the top four.

Up next is a fixture against relegation fodder Wolverhampton Wanderers, which seems like a golden opportunity for another three points in the bank. Let’s preview.

Chelsea vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sat Oct. 8, Stamford Bridge, 3pm

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Wolves 19% Draw 11%

PL Form: Chelsea WWLWL Wolves LLWDD

PL Standings: Chelsea 5th, 13 pts Wolves 18th, 6pts

Chelsea Team News

The big news today revolves around French defender Wesley Fofana, who suffered a sprained knee against AC Milan and left the stadium on crutches. The former Leicester City man is set to miss about four weeks to a month.

However, there is some good news for recently installed manager Graham Potter, as he does have a few key players returning from injury, the likes of which include goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Marc Cucurella.

Elsewhere Frenchman midfield maestro N’Golo Kante is not there yet, but he is reportedly very close. Maybe next weekend, he’ll be back in action?

