In looking at potential starting lineups for the Chelsea FC vs Fluminese clash on Tuesday, one possible storyline immediately jumps out at you. Thiago Silva could lead the back against his former side. Silva had an amicable departure from Stamford Bridge, so there is no added melodrama there, but anytime a player faces his most recent former club, it is indeed newsworthy.

As for Chelsea’s potential first team, well Blues boss Enzo Maresca will have some holes to plug.

Chelsea FC vs Fluminese FYIs

Kickoff: Tues July 8, 3pm EST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Format: Club World Cup Semifinal

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Chelsea will have a multitude of selection issues, for this match, due to injury doubts and disciplinary rulings.

Here is the 4-2-3-1 formation that we came up with. Moises Caicedo slots right back in, after having finished serving his suspension.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Fluminese (Club World Cup Semifinal)

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Neto; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

