Chelsea FC 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures: Circle The Date

In world football, the off-season is actually incredibly short. It won’t be long until the 2022/23 season is upon us. The Premier League released their entire fixture schedule yesterday, so you know what time it is? That’s right, it’s time to get our sharpies out and circle the dates of the biggest fixtures to look forward to in the upcoming season.
In this series, we will look at your favorite club and the most can’t miss fixtures for the 22/23 season. We started with the Liverpool FC 22/23 fixtures list, and Manchester United. Now we move on to Chelsea.
Opening Day at Everton
Let the Frank Lampard “narratives” commence.
Saturday 13 August v Spurs
Antonio Conte gets opportunity to show one of his former clubs why they never should have sacked him
Saturday 17 September v Liverpool
Match should have major league title implications.
Saturday 22 October vs Man Utd
It’s an American Billionaire Owners Cup as the Todd Boehly era beckons at Stamford Bridge
Saturday 5 November v Arsenal
A big London derby as the World Cup break approaches
Monday 2 January v Man City
The first really big match after World Cup break, in the heart of festive period fixture congestion.
Saturday 21 January at Liverpool
Will definitely have top four, and most likely league title implications.
Saturday 29 April at Arsenal
Last year’s results in this London derby were surprising. We’ll see if Thomas Tuchel can reverse that trend this time around.
Saturday 20 May at Man City
If you want to be the champs, you got to beat the champs.
Saturday 22 April at Man United
Capt. America Christian Pulisic takes on the team that he loved as a boy.
Championship Sunday vs Newcastle
I guess we’ll see how far the nouveau riche club has come under their new sugar daddy owners.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind